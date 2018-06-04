Zero: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has a new addition. Find out who!

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero has been making quite some noise ever since its announcement. Initially, because of SRK playing a dwarf, and later because of the lead actresses and even the name of the movie itself. On Jan 1 this year, SRK gave his fans a double treat as he released the name as well as a teaser. And now, there is a new addition to the cast of Zero, and it is none other than comedienne Mallika Dua!

The last time Mallika was seen on the big screen was Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar-starrer Hindi Medium. Though her appearance was a brief one, she had us in splits. And now with Zero, Mallika is ready for her second stint in Bollywood, this time a bigger one.

Mallika is the daughter of renowned journalist Vinod Dua and quite a popular name in the digital space. Her ‘Tinder’ video and various other roles have garnered much appreciation and popularity. However, she has garnered much flak as well. Dua was in a major controversy when she had called out on Akshay Kumar who had inadvertently made a sexist comment at her, during a TV show. She was bashed by the fans of the star. Twinkle Khanna too took a dig at her.

Well, coming back to Zero, this indeed is a big leap for Mallika.