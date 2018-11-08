Zero: Shah Rukh Khan starrer spared of further trouble as MLA accepts clarification!

Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and the latest flick to join the clan was Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero. The trailer of the film made its way to our screens on 3rd November i.e. on SRK’s birthday and managed to strike a chord among its viewers and get some really good response.

However, it landed into a legal controversy after a poster of the same was released where Shah Rukh Khan, playing the character of Bauaa Singh, was seen wearing Sikh religious symbol ‘Gatka Kripan’ near his underwear. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the general secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee who also happens to an MLA of Delhi, raised an objection and filed a complaint against the film and proceeded to demand its deletion as it will hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs.

Sir we have replied to all your concerns, hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/h4fDB1S9b2 — Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 6, 2018

The official team of Zero responded to his complaint by issuing a clarification on their social media account, which said that Shah Rukh Khan is not wearing a Kripan in the poster and it’s rather a Katar. MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa accepted the clarification and took to his twitter to respond about the same which says, "It’s good you have clarified this in time. We accept your point, anything that hurts religious sentiments should be clarified with clear communication".

It’s good you have clarified this in time. We accept your point @SpiceSocial1 Anything that hurts religious sentiments should be clarified with clear communication https://t.co/jn00Uk1VNt — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 6, 2018

Well, we are glad that SRK is out of this controversy and can gear up for the release of Zero, without any hassle!