Zero: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans with a new poster

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is finally releasing on December 21 and fans have been waiting with bated breath. A new song from the film, featuring Katrina, was unveiled on Thursday. Titled Heer Badnaam, the song showcases Katrina Kaif’s scorching hot avatar. With the film being just a day ahead of its release, King Khan’s excitement seems to have no bounds. As a surprise for his ecstatic fans, the superstar dropped a fresh poster of the film on Thursday evening, reminding them of the film’s release on Friday.

The brand new poster features Anushka Sharma and SRK posing romantically high up in the air with a large moon shining in the background. While Anushka is seen donning a yellow top, jeans and white shoes, Badshah can be seen in an orange shirt, black tee, denim and matching sneakers. The two are seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. The film will have SRK playing a vertically challenged character and this marks the first time that the viewers are going to witness Anushka in a wheelchair.

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and the late Sridevi in cameo roles.

Let’s see what the film has to offer us.