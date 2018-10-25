Zero: Shah Rukh Khan’s character Bauua Singh has his own verified Twitter account

Aanand L Rai’s Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The first teaser of the movie was released on January 1, 2018, and the second one came out on Eid this year. Zero is less than two months away from its release and the makers have clearly started the promotions of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf named Bauua Singh in the movie and now, the actor’s character has a Twitter account that too verified one. Bauua has introduced himself to the Twitterati in a unique way by telling what would he do if they don’t respect him. Well, don’t worry our Bauua Singh believes in spreading love and killing people. LOL!

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. While it has been revealed that Katrina plays an actress in the film, reportedly Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a scientist in the movie. Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan shot the climax of the film in NASA.

Zero will be hitting the screens on December 21, 2018. The trailer of the movie is expected to be out on November 2, 2018, which marks SRK’s birthday.