image
Monday, December 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan's experiment reduced to hilarious memes

Bollywood

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan's experiment reduced to hilarious memes

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 24 2018, 9.49 am
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifMemesTwitterZero
nextChhapaak: Deepika Padukone sums up her upcoming movie in THIS powerful post
ALSO READ

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan receives a special video message from Malala Yousfazai

For Virat Kohli, wifey Anushka Sharma is the Hero of Zero

Zero: Karan Johar is all in praise for Shah Rukh Khan, calls it Katrina's best film till date