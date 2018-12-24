Zero: Shah Rukh Khan's experiment reduced to hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero was among the most anticipated films of 2018. Fans of King Khan wanted the hero to shine in Zero but seems like the charm and charisma SRK used to possess is slowly and steadily fading. Well, that's what can be derived from box office numbers. The movie has not been able to mint sufficient moolah at the ticket window and even the critics have not given it a positive remark. While the first half has been lauded by the moviegoers, it’s the second half which needs to be blamed for its failure.

Amidst all the love and hatred the film is garnering from the audiences, social media users just got another meme material with SRK, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma's starrer Zero. Right from taking a dig at SRK being the flop master, dragging Aamir and Salman in the meme storm to going back to Anushka's Sui Dhaaga, Twitter had the best reaction. Here are few filtered memes for you to laugh out loud.

Reaction of your friends when you come back alive from a theatre after watching #Zero #ZeroReview 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HGaKdqXSx0 — ɓαтмαɴ (@Aamirs_Batman) December 21, 2018

Kaha tha na jis Film ke peeche lag jaate hai disaster banakar chodte hai 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#Zero Flop disappointing 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻@BauuaSingh @Zero21Dec pic.twitter.com/AGJ6QYbLvv — Salman Hatemonger Muzzler 👊🏻 (@TrashSkHaters1) December 21, 2018

Helmed by Anand L Rai, Zero, on Friday and Saturday has been just able to collect Rs 38.36 crore at the box office, which is quite low for an SRK movie. All we can say is that Shah Rukh Khan needs to buckle up before his era finally comes to an end...

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest news from showbiz.