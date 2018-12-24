Zero: Shah Rukh Khan's film falls flat in its first weekend

2018 has been a bad year for the Khans, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Salman faced failure with Race 3, Aamir’s Thugs Of Hindostan flopped and now, Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release Zero too has underperformed at the box office. There were a lot of expectations from the film, but mixed reviews and not-so-great word of mouth have made the SRK starrer struggle at the box office. The movie took a decent start on Friday morning, but there was no growth in the evening shows and surprisingly while on a Saturday a movie shows a jump at the box office, it was opposite for Zero.

On day one, Zero collected Rs 19.35 crore, on Saturday, there was a drop in collections and it collected Rs 17 crore and on Sunday the collections were Rs 18.25 crore which is less than the Friday. The three-day collection of the film is Rs 54.60 crore. The collection is better than SRK’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal. The Imtiaz Ali directorial collected Rs 43.28 crore in its first weekend. However, the collection of Zero is really disappointing. It will be interesting to see how it performs on the weekdays.

On Tuesday, it’s a holiday (Christmas), let’s see if the movie will get a jump on that day or not. For now, it clearly looks like Zero has lost the box office battle and only a miracle can save it. Plus coming Friday releases Ranveer Singh’s Simmba which looks like a massy-entertaining film and it might rule the box office leaving Zero behind.