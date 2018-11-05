Zero: Shah Rukh Khan’s film gets into religious brawl

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released on SRK’s birthday this year and it was surely a big gift for the actor’s fans. However, the movie has found itself in a controversy.

Delhi Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa files complaint* against Shahrukh Khan and others for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments in the movie #zero (original tweet will be deleted) pic.twitter.com/0PASrQNshR — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

Delhi Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan and others related to the film as according to him the movie has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. So, you guys might be thinking what it is there in the trailer that has hurt the sentiments of the community. Well, not the trailer, it is actually a poster that has not gone down well with the political party.

So, on the day of trailer launch, director Aanand L Rai had shared a poster of the film in which we can see SRK wearing only undergarments and with a garland. He is also wearing a Kirpan (a religious knife for Sikhs) and looks like that has not gone down well with Akali Dal. (Rai has deleted the tweet)

We wonder what will be the next step. Will they demand a ban on the film? You never know as asking for banning a movie is a trend nowadays.