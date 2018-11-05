image
Monday, November 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan’s film gets into religious brawl

Bollywood

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan’s film gets into religious brawl

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 05 2018, 9.09 pm
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodcontroversyEntertainmentkatrina kaifPosterShah Rukh KhanZeroZero Trailer
nextPriyanka Chopra's maiden Sikkimese production Pahuna gets a release date
ALSO READ

Salman Khan makes it to Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali party, despite rumours

Forget Virat Kohli, we are drooling over Anushka Sharma's newest magazine cover partner

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan postponed his birthday bash for this special friend