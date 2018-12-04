Zero song Isaaqbaazi: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's killer chemistry wins over Twitter

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is going to be the biggest bomb of the year. With the latest song titled Isaaqbaazi starring Salman Khan and King Khan making it to the internet, we bet none can match put to the chemistry that these two Khans share. Right from amazing lyrics, foot-tapping tunes and of course, the killer jugalbandi, the song is a chartbuster for sure. Well, not just we, even Twitterati think the same.

Seems like the musical juglabandi is making even the netizens crazy and social media is flooded with praises for the song. And why not? It starts Salman-SRK dancing their heart out in one frame. Forget the rest, netizens are simply happy to see these two Khans together. Well, according to us the best part in the whole song is when Bauaa Singh (SRK) gets a kiss from Katrina Kaif and that’s when Shah Rukh breaks into the madness. *giggles*

Composed by Ajay-Atul and vocals by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar, this musical treat is awesome. A special mention to Irshad Kamil who has penned down the lyrics of the song. Also, not to miss, Ganesh Acharya and Remo D’Souza to make an appearance in the track. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.