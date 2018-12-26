Zero song Mere Naam Tu, Kedarnath song Namo Namo, Padmaavat song Binte Dil: List of 11 best tracks of 2018

If there is one major thing among many others that has seen a steep decline in Hindi films over the years is the music, the soundtrack. Post-millennium it’s been on a downward spiral. In fact, of late, this new fad of recreating or rather “ruining” the classic songs has taken over. In the mid-2000s there used to be one or two remixes in the album, today it’s a hard task to find an original song in a movie.

And when we do get an original track, it’s more often than not forgettable. Point in case, the soundtrack of Simmba. So far, three songs have released out of which two are “recreated” versions of older chartbusters and the third one, the original song is plain bad and bland. But, the silver lining is that there were some films this year, which preferred creation over recreation and the result the sound of music that will remain with us even after the year is gone by. There have also been instances where a song wasn’t original but was tastefully done and that was also a huge achievement.

So, here is a look at some of the best tracks of 2018…

Binte Dil, Padmaavat

The whole album of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic was fantastic, but this Arijit Singh song is a personal favourite. Binte Dil has Arijit at his best in recent years. And a tinge of Arabic music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes this melodious track to another level and makes it one of the best songs of the year. The lyrics by A.M. Turaz is the highlight.

Aaj Se Teri, Padman

This track from Padman is one of the best romantic songs in recent times. The major reason the song worked wonders is because of the beautiful lyrics by Kausar Munir.

Kar Har Maidan Fateh, Sanju

The motivational anthem of the year, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from Sanju is also in a way the soul of the film. It was tactfully used in the film and is goose bumps inducing. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and composed by Vikram Montrose, the lyrics of this powerful song is penned by Shekhar Astitva.

Dhadak Title Track

One of the highlights of Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak was the music. While the makers have borrowed the original tunes from its original Sairat, Ajay Gogaval voice and the music Ajay-Atul manages to induce the same vibe as the Marathi version. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Chota Sa Fasaana, Karwaan

There is something about road movies that gets me excited and that’s one of the major reasons this song speaks to me. The fact that this song itself is a great one helps. It’s a soothing number with some meaningful lyrics by Akarsh Khurana, an easy on ear music by Anurag Saikia and beautifully sung by Arijit Singh.

Milegi Milegi, Stree

It’s quite rare that a peppy track makes its way to an annual playlist and stays there. Milegi Milegi from Stree is one such song. Sachin-Jigar’s composition is the highlight here. It’s catchy. Also, this is one of the best Mika Singh tracks in recent times.

Hafiz Hafiz, Laila Majnu

It’s very hard to pick just one track from the melodious soundtrack/album of Laila Majnu. I love O’ Meri Laila, Ahista, Tum, Sarphiri all these songs are wonderful, but it is Hafiz Hafiz that remains most favourite. Experiencing it in the theatre while watching the movie is one of best moments at the movies this year. Only Mohit Chauhan could’ve done justice to this song. The music is by Niladri Kumar and the lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Dekhte Dekhte, Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Okay, even though I am not in favour of recreated songs, but if they are done this way then why not? Dekhte Dekhte (Atif Aslam’s version) can be played on a loop and one still can’t get enough of it. Originally a qawwali/ghazal by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as Sochta Hoon, Dekhte Dekhte is recreated by Rochak Kohli and Manoj Muntasir.

Namo Namo, Kedarnath

On the outset it may sound like a devotional song, but Namo Namo from Kedarnath is a song that will transport you into a zone that is beyond devotion. This Amit Trivedi’s composition and his voice are meditative, to say the least, with great lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Aap Se Milkar Achcha Laga, Andhadhun

Another complete music album of 2018 AndhaDhun had some great songs like Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Laila Laila, Woh Ladki, O Bhai Re, Title track but the lazy number Aap Se Milkar Achcha Laga is a personal fav. The lyrics by Jaideep Sahani is simple yet quirky and Amit Trivedi’s composition is a perfect blend of modern era music with a tinge of the old-world charm.

Mere Naam Tu, Zero

It won’t be wrong to call it the best love ballad of 2018. This Ajay-Atul track is a perfect end of sorts to the year. Sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar, written by the ever dependable Irshad Kamil, bet like us you to are listening to this one on loop.

Special Mentions:

Prabhu Ji (High Jack), Paniyon Sa (Satyameva Jayate), Saansein (Karwaan), Qaafirana (Kedarnath), Tera Hua (LoveYatri), Naina Da Kya Kasoor (AndhaDhun), Dariya (Manmarziyaan), Tera Fitoor (Genius), Ishq Di Bajiyaan (Soorma), Bom Diggy Bom (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)