image
Friday, November 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero trailer launch: Katrina Kaif confesses to being inspired by Anushka Sharma’s love story

Bollywood

Zero trailer launch: Katrina Kaif confesses to being inspired by Anushka Sharma’s love story

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 02 2018, 9.58 pm
back
Aanand L Raianushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifShah Rukh KhanZeroZero Trailer
nextZero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan starrer is already a meme machine!
ALSO READ

Shah Rukh Khan Zero trailer launch: When a journalist called him old

Zero trailer launch: Double celebrations for Shah Rukh Khan!

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The king meets his fans again, ahead of Zero trailer launch