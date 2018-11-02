Zero trailer launch: Katrina Kaif confesses to being inspired by Anushka Sharma’s love story

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy last year, they sent the world into a tizzy. The power couple never spoke of their relationship and one fine day packed off to an exotic location to exchange vows and begin their happily ever after. It’s what dreams are made off actually! Fans of both the actress and the cricketer could not get enough of their first pictures from their wedding. But there’s also a Bollywood babe who is inspired by their wedding. During the Zero trailer launch on Friday, Katrina Kaif confessed to getting sentimental when she saw the first image from Anushka and Virat’s wedding.

“Anushka’s wedding really inspired us in love again… I remember when I saw that picture, I got all sentimental. There was so much beauty in that one picture.” Katrina Kaif could not hold herself back. She showered much praise on Anushka and Virat’s love story. Anushka herself could not stop blushing at the compliments coming her way. At one point, Anushka returns the compliments with a flying kiss to Katrina. So cute!

Speaking of Zero, the trailer was launched with much fanfare. The IMAX theatre was transformed to look like Meerut, the city in which the film is based. The Aanand L Rai directorial will hit the screens on December 21.