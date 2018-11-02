Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan starrer is already a meme machine!

It’s become a norm now that every time a trailer releases, the internet goes berserk trolling it. Remember the time Anushka Sharma was trolled mercilessly when the trailer of Sui Dhaaga – Made In India was launched, or when a dialogue from Thugs Of Hindostan became the butt of all jokes. The trailer of Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was launched on Friday and it wasn’t spared either.

Twitter is flooded with memes, trolling the trailer and a few dialogues from the film. From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, no one is spared. Shah Rukh Khan seated similar to Anushka’s position in Sui Dhaaga seems to emerge as a clear winner here. Needless to say that when Anushka is involved, Virat Kohli can’t be too far behind.

We are sure these memes will make you go rolling on the floor laughing, just like us. We wonder what Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and especially Anushka Sharma have to say about it.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. We are sure after watching the trailer, fans will be now eagerly waiting for the film.