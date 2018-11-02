Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika and Ranveer, avoids Priyanka and Nick's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the wittiest Bollywood actors and never fails to impress us with his sense of humour. Friday marked his 53rd birthday and SRK made it doubly special by launching the trailer of his upcoming movie Zero. The event was attended by King Khan and his two leading ladies, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. During the post-trailer release press conference, the stars were quizzed about the current Bollywood wedding season. Last year around the same time Anushka tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli and this year Deepika Padukone will wed Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra will get married to Nick Jonas. So obviously, SRK was asked what he would like to say to the to-be-married couples and he had the wittiest reply!

SRK said everyone should get married, but when asked what he has to say about the weddings, the actor joked, ‘begane ki shaadi mein abdullah deewana’. He further went on to add that they are the ones getting married and they will have fun and have kids, so why was he being questioned about it! But we all know why, don’t we now!

It didn’t end there. He went on to wish Ranveer and Deepika all the best for their married lives but that was not what we wanted to hear. SRK completely ignored the other couple – Priyanka and Nick – who are also set to get married in a few weeks. Sigh, we’ll never know what he thinks of them!

Meanwhile, the trailer of Zero launch to rave reviews. The AAnand L Rai film is slated to release on December 21, 2018.