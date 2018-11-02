Zero trailer: This Shah Rukh Khan starrer has a bit of romance, comedy and drama

Aanand L Rai’s Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is one of the most awaited films of the year. On January 1, 2018, the makers released the first teaser of the film and then on Eid we got to see the second teaser which featured Salman Khan. A day before his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan, treated his fans with the posters of Zero and now, on his birthday, the much-awaited trailer of the movie has been launched.

Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man is a pleasant surprise from his otherwise king of romance avatar. This maybe a Shah Rukh Khan film, but Anushka Sharma is the real show stealer as a cerebral palsy patient. Their chemistry is as enduring as it is comic. Katrina Kaif shines in the brief appearance she makes in the trailer. The movie also has a strong supporting cast with actors like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

One of the best elements in the trailer is the VFX. Not even for a second, we feel that Shah Rukh Khan is not a dwarf. Surely, the VFX team here deserves applause.

Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018. After watching the trailer, we now simply can’t wait for the songs of the movie to be out.