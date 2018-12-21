Zero: Twitter suspends fake account posting reviews

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero has been high on the buzzword ever since its announcement. The film, which is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year, hit the screens on Friday and we are yet to receive the box office reports. However, ahead of the film’s release, it landed up in minor trouble. Various fake handles in the name of renowned journalists, writers and even actor Manoj Bajpayee flooded Twitter with leaked stills and short clips from the film. Some of them claimed to have watched the film and put up fake reviews. Responding to this, the micro-blogging site took an immediate step.

Among all, journalist Rahul Raut also called out his fake account. Following this, he revealed on Thursday that the account now stands suspended by Twitter. He, however, also shared that a few fake handles in his name that are still ‘spreading negativity’ and urged his followers to report the accounts immediately. Even SRK’s character in the film Bauua Singh cleared the air about the reviews earlier on social media.

Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? 🤔 Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye!@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 19, 2018

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While Kat is seen playing the role of an actor Babita Kumari, Anushka plays the character of a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.