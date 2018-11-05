Zero: When Katrina Kaif was desperate for Anushka Sharma’s role in the film

Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer of the movie was launched a couple of days ago and fans of all three actors have been raving about the trailer and their favourite star. The makers have now released a video titled #ZeroKaSach.

In the video, we can see that the three actors are sitting with the director of the movie Aanand L Rai and talking about their favourite character from the movie. So, while revealing which is her favourite character from the film, Katrina stated that she loves Anushka’s character. Not just that, she also made a revelation that she cried in front of Aanand L Rai that he gives her that role. We wonder if Katrina would have been able to do justice to the character of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy.

By the way, Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite character from the movie is Katrina’s and Anushka’s favourite is of SRK’s character. But you won’t believe, which is the director Aanand L Rai’s favourite character. It is actually the rocket that comes in the climax of the trailer. Well, the video is quite hilarious and we must say it is a good start of the promotions.

Zero will be hitting the screens on December 21, 2018.