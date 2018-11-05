image
Monday, November 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero: When Katrina Kaif was desperate for Anushka Sharma’s role in the film

Bollywood

Zero: When Katrina Kaif was desperate for Anushka Sharma’s role in the film

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 05 2018, 6.52 pm
back
#ZeroKaSachanushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifShah Rukh KhanZeroZero Trailer
nextArjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to tie the knot in April 2019!
ALSO READ

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan’s film gets into religious brawl

The price of Anushka Sharma's sequined dress proves glitter is expensive

Salman Khan makes it to Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali party, despite rumours