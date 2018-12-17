Zero's Bauua Singh and Rajkummar Rao banter over Stree

Shah Rukh Khan is soon to be seen in Zero that is slated for a December 21 release. As a unique promotional stunt for the film, the makers created a social media account in the name of Bauua Singh - SRK’s character in the film. Bauua is quite often seen trolling his co-actors and the director Aanand L. Rai through his hilarious tweets. His latest target happened to be Stree actor Rajkummar Rao.

Rao bagged the Best Actor award for his remarkable performance in Stree at the Star Screen Awards 2018 held on Sunday. The actor took to his social media and shared a picture of him kissing his trophy and thanked his well-wishers and the film’s team. Responding to this, Bauua put up a tweet and teased him for the slogan of his film - ‘O Stree kal Aana’. He wrote that Rao deserves the award for his nerve of saying 'Stree kal aana' (O Woman, come tomorrow). Rao was quick to reply in another hilarious tweet. Check out the duo’s funny banter.

Are Bauua bhaiya pleajjjj. Emotional mat ho. Ye #Zero duniya ka sabse bada Hero hai. Aapko duniya ki koi bhi Stree mil jayegi. Itne sundar lag rahe ho aap gamche ke sath bas ek baar uske पैर check kar lena, pata chale hamari wali #Stree hi aa gayi. 21st ka besabri se intezaar hai https://t.co/onqqrnUeCc — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 17, 2018

Coming to Zero, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. In special appearances are Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and the late Sridevi.