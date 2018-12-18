Zero's Bauua Singh becomes another socially active character of Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities leave their mark everywhere, quite literally. With the growing competition of film promotions, B-Town actors and directors are looking at innovative ways to make their films stand out. And in the age when social media is ruling the world, it’s no surprise seeing celebrities turning into emojis and filters as well. The latest one to hog our screens is Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked about character Bauua Singh. After appearing on Twitter, Bauua has now made his way to Snapchat.

Red Chillies Entertainment partnered with the millennial favourite app to launch the first ever Augmented Reality (AR) Lens as part of the film’s promotions. The Lens went active on Tuesday and allowed Snapchatters to become Bauua. This comes after Twitter introduced a custom Bauua emoji which appears each time after you type #Zero. Shah Rukh Khan's movies seem to be famous with its emojis. The star's Jab Harry Met Sejal too boasted of a ring emoji alongside the hashtag of the film.

Well, SRK is not the only socially active Bollywood character. Recently, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan character replaced the navigation arrow in Google Maps and was seen riding his donkey everytime we searched for locations. Last year, Salman Khan’s Tubelight character too had his own emoji on Twitter. And let’s not miss out on Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 character, who also featured as an emoji on the micro-blogging site in line with the film’s promotions.

We 'heart' this idea, Bollywood!