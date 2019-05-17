Zinda from Bharat: Salman Khan's latest track is a mix of romance and action

Darshana Devi May 17 2019, 5.47 pm May 17 2019, 5.47 pm

Bollywood’s former IT couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen romancing on screen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming Bharat. With the release of the film being less than a month away, the makers have been keeping up the buzz by unveiling multiple posters and songs from the film. The up-beat number Slow Motion was the first song to be dropped, followed by the soulful track Chashni and the wedding song Aithey Aa. Next in line is Zinda, which was unveiled on Friday afternoon. Let’s see what it has to offer us!

Watch Zinda from Bharat here:

The two-minutes two seconds track starts with an emotional scene of a child, portraying Bharat’s childhood version, being separated from his father, played by Jackie Shroff, during the Partition of India in 1947. The father makes his son promise to take care of the family as he stays back in Pakistan. The scene is followed by a montage of Salman’s songs, and we also get to see many glimpses of Disha Patani, Nora Patani and Sunil Grover in it. There are parts of Salman-Kat loved-up moments in it too. It looks like Kat has finally made up her mind to not disappoint us any more! She has seemingly delivered a powerful performance in the film. Towards the end, we witness an older Salman getting into action mode as he is attacked by goons. Zinda is basically a combination of all the other songs of the film, sprinkled with moments of romance and action.

Meanwhile, Zafar, who has donned the director’s hat for the film, has also made his debut as a lyricist and a composer with this song. “It was originally a poem that I had written while scripting the film. The idea stems from Bharat’s journey through seven decades as he endeavours to keep the promise he made to his father,” he told Deccan Chronicle. “The core message of the film is that belief and conviction keep you alive,” he said.

“It is an uplifting track and infuses him with the strength of purpose. We composed it keeping Vishal’s voice in mind. It’s powerful and grungy,” added the director. Surprisingly, Salman wasn’t aware of this earlier. “Of course, he’ll (Salman) pull my leg, saying, ‘So now, you’ve started writing songs too, now you will ask for an extra cheque.’ That’s the kind of bond we share,” he continued.

Produced jointly by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the film releases on June 5.