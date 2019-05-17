  3. Bollywood
Zinda: Salman Khan's fourth song from Bharat is finally out!

Bollywood

Zinda: Salman Khan's fourth song from Bharat is finally out!

Salman Khan's Zinda from Bharat just hit the internet and social media reaction have already begun pouring in.

back
Ali Abbas ZafarAli Abbas Zafar SongbharatBharat New SongBharat Soundtrackkatrina kaifSalman KhanZinda
nextCannes 2019: Deepika Padukone's day 2 at the French Riviera is all about stripes and snakeprints

within