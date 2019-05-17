Zinda: Salman Khan's fourth song from Bharat is finally out!

Darshana Devi May 17 2019, 2.45 pm May 17 2019, 2.45 pm

Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming Eid release Bharat, which is slated to be out in June. Just like every other Salman outing, Bharat, too, is creating a stir among the audience. Ever since the trailer released, the hard-hitting dialogues of the film and Bhai’s multiple avatars have hugely captivated viewers. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers are dropping its songs, one after another. After Slow Motion, Chashni and Aithey Aa, we now have Zinda. The song has just hit the internet and social media reaction have already begun pouring in.

Salman teased fans about the song on Thursday and shared a poster featuring his five different looks in the film. “Zinda hoon main tujhme, tujhme rahoonga zinda!” he wrote alongside his post. Going by the song, we can say that Salman has some power-packed performance in store for us in the film! Till we get to witness it, take a look at the song.

Watch Zinda from Bharat here:

The film is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover, the film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.