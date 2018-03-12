Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel: Zoya Akhtar to team up with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif

Eight long years have passed, but Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is still close to our hearts. The movie told a story of three friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imraan who have been inseparable since childhood and their bachelors’ trip to Spain. The blockbuster road trip drama featured an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar along with Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Ariadna Cabrol and Naseeruddin Shah. The movie explored life, career, priorities and emotion and was lauded by both critics and audience. Hrithik and Farhan were planning to work on the sequel to this blockbuster for quite some time now. But according to latest reports, Zoya Akhtar is all set to start working on ZNMD sequel soon. “Zoya feels that the audience would be keen to know what the characters are up-to in today’s time. The sequel will retain all the characters and the story will take a 10-year leap,” a source reveals.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, Hrithik had said, "I am aware of that, but not many film-makers can make such movies. So, I have to call Zoya once more and say, ‘Please write something, and if you think I am good enough, please cast me in your film (smiles)’. I guess I will have to beg her. But I think it [the sequel] will happen maybe three to four years from now.”

Given that Zoya Akhtar is currently busy with Gully Boys, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the sequel will take time to go on floors. Hrithik too is filming for Super 30 and has Krrish 4 and another film with Tiger Shroff in his schedule. Katrina Kaif is also busy with Zero and Thugs of Hindostan.

“It is too early to talk about the same. Although the basic premise has been locked, Zoya will start working on the screenplay by end of this year once the final cut of Gully Boys is ready. If all goes as planned, the film would go on floors in the second half of 2019,” a source was quoted as saying.