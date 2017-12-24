home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Zine Cine Awards 2018: Sridevi beats youngsters to bag Best Actress Award for Mom

First published: December 19, 2017 09:47 PM IST | Updated: December 19, 2017 11:47 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The Zee Cine Awards 2018 held on Tuesday night in Mumbai recognised outstanding performances in various categories.

The evergreen Sridevi beat the likes of Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Zaira Wasim, Kriti Sanon and Vidya balan to bag the Best Actress Award for her role in Mom.

Varun Dhawan, who smashed the box office with Judwaa 2, has more reason to celebrate after he won the award for Best Actor (male) for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

One of 2017's biggest grosser Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again takes home the coveted award for the Best Film.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari wins Best director for her romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Secret Superstar won a Best Debutant Director award for Advait Chandan while Amit Trivedi won for the music of the film.

Salman Khan’s eight-year-old co-star from Tubelight, Matin Rey Tangu, took home the award for the Best debutant this year while Amitabh Bhattacharya won an award for The lyrics he wrote for Zaalima. Akhil Sachdeva won Best play back singer (male) for Humsafar in Badrinath Ki Dulhania while Jyotika Tangri and Nikita Gandhi shared the best singer (female) award for Pallu Latke and Raabta title track respectively.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor won Best supporting actor for box office hit Mubarakan.

Priyanka Chopra rightly won the Global Icon of the Year Award while Shah Rukh Khan was honoured for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema for the last 25 years.

The lifetime achievement award, however, went to Amitabh Bachchan. More details are awaited.

