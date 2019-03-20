Zine Cine Awards 2019 exclusive: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone take the centre stage with their romance!

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, fondly known as ‘DeepVeer,’ tied the knot, the two have been serving us with some ultimate couple goals. Effortlessly supporting each other, going totally mushy-mushy with love, blessing our social media feeds with their super-adorable PDAs; the lovebirds have done it all. Both Ranveer and Deepika manage to skip our heartbeat with their romance, all thanks to their sizzling chemistry. Something very similar took place on Tuesday night, on the occasion of Zee Cine Awards 2019, and we aren’t complaining at all!

It so happened that Deepika Padukone won the Best Actress Award for her mind-blowing performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. To our surprise, the award was presented by her man Ranveer Singh, along with filmmaker SLB. Dressed up in a red gown, Deepika Padukone looked no less than a dream, no doubt Ranveer looked all head over heels for his darling wifey. We have got our hands on some exclusive pictures from the same and they are all things love. The images have Deepika Padukone walking up to the man of her life, followed by a warm kiss and hug on the stage.

Uff! So much of love! *nazar na lage*

And here comes a flying kiss from Deepika for the love of her life. *Aww*

Well, the two even took pheras on the stage. Ranveer could be seen holding her gown as they walked past Vicky and Kartik. Looks so much fun!

Well, Padmaavat clearly dominated the night. Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the Best Director, Deepika Padukone got the Best Actress and Ranveer Singh took home the title of Best Actor Male (Viewer’s choice). We stan a talented couple!

(Image Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale)