Zing zing zing zing... boom! Twitter is flooded with hilarious Zingaat memes

First published: June 27, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Updated: June 27, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Brothers and sisters, the Hindi version of Zingaat from Dhadak is out. Caught up with it already? Then chances are that you either have something very pleasant or something very sour to say. However, our troll and meme police are at work again. Their brainstorming is resulting in some pure gold. Here, check out at some of the best.

Ouch!

Ammi jaan kehti thi, koi bhi remake chhota nahi hota, aur remake se bada koi kaam nahi hota! ;)

He be like, 'what the Pappu did I just see'?

What do you have to say about veg Biryani?

Nahi Sahab, hum toh bas fame ke bhukhe hai.

Thappad se dar nahi lagta sab, Zingaat remake se lagta hai! xD

Umm...okay!

Kya mujhe mera khoya hua Zingaat wapas mil sakta hai?

Reebuk bhi nahi, toh remake hi sahi.

