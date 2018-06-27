Zing zing zing zing... boom! Twitter is flooded with hilarious Zingaat memes

Brothers and sisters, the Hindi version of Zingaat from Dhadak is out. Caught up with it already? Then chances are that you either have something very pleasant or something very sour to say. However, our troll and meme police are at work again. Their brainstorming is resulting in some pure gold. Here, check out at some of the best.
Ouch!
Audience searching for lyrics, beats, energy in Karan johar’s zingaat in hindi #ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/t2Ro40YzIm
— SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) June 27, 2018
Ammi jaan kehti thi, koi bhi remake chhota nahi hota, aur remake se bada koi kaam nahi hota! ;)
Me listening to Zingaat in Marathi vs me listening to Zingaat from Dhadak.#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/NBQ1uUuxbd
— Mallika-E-Catty. (@CatWomaniya) June 27, 2018
He be like, 'what the Pappu did I just see'?
1. #Zingaat from Sairat
2. #Zingaat from Dhadak#zingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/z4bwRin1Co
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2018
What do you have to say about veg Biryani?
Yaar khichdi mei oregano ,ketchup nahi dalte! Don't ruin its flavour.
Same applies with #Zingaat . #zingaatRuined— Amby Says (@ambyism) June 27, 2018
Nahi Sahab, hum toh bas fame ke bhukhe hai.
Me after listening to Hindi #Zingaat :#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/fE0cL9uyMU
— Nutella ❥ (@Netzz_Rathi) June 27, 2018
Thappad se dar nahi lagta sab, Zingaat remake se lagta hai! xD
When someone says " #Zingaat from Dhadak is not really that bad"#zingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/vXfPqylVyj
— Hand-some लौंडा (@sarcasticbuddy) June 27, 2018
Umm...okay!
*My Reaction*
Pic 1 - While listening to Marathi Zingaat
Pic 2 - While listening to Hindi Zingaat#ZingaatRuined #Zingaat pic.twitter.com/yXU6CKNHMS— Mohit. (@mohit_sharma__) June 27, 2018
Kya mujhe mera khoya hua Zingaat wapas mil sakta hai?
What Karan Johar has done to #Zingaat song...#zingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/Oswn1yMqHi
— The (@Chandorkar) June 27, 2018
Reebuk bhi nahi, toh remake hi sahi.
Karan Johar should know what that means. #ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/rnK3FYT61O
— Tony Stark (@_mrstark_) June 27, 2018