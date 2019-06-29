Antara Kashyap June 29 2019, 11.32 am June 29 2019, 11.32 am

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has time and again proved that she is one of the best filmmakers in Bollywood. Be it the gripping storyline, aesthetic cinematography or her signature style of leaving her films open-ended, the filmmaker has always managed to impress her audience. Hence it is not surprising that Zoya seeks inspiration from one of the greatest filmmakers in the world - Stanley Kubrick. The Gully Boy filmmaker took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to Kubrick's most famous films, including The Shining and Full Metal Jacket.

Zoya posted a collage on Instagram with the film slates of A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, Eyes Wide Shut, and Full Metal Jacket. She also wrote that she would give everything to be on the sets of these films. In the director's career spanning about four decades, he created many acclaimed films like 2001: A Space Oddeysey, Fear and Desire, The Killing, Lolita among many others. The filmmaker's signature cinematography, dark humour, elaborate sets, visual effects were factors that made him one of the most respected filmmakers in the history of Hollywood.

Check out Zoya Akhtar's tribute below:

The Shining is a horror film based on the life of a man Jack, who loses his sanity over the weird happenings of the isolated hotel he and his family are staying in. Even with different storylines, his films deal with psychological trauma and mental health issues as a constant element. His last film was the 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut was an erotic, psychological mystery starring the then real-life couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Kubrick passed away before the release of his film.

Zoya Akhtar's last project was Amazon Prime's Made in Heaven starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles. She took to Instagram to announce that the series will be back for season 2 and they have already started with the writing process. The film also starred Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh in important roles.