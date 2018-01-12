Bollywood’s pricey Gucci game scores zero on originality

There are so many stars in Bollywood and only a handful designers and fashion houses to dress them. While these stars may step out in flashy clothes to show us flashier lifestyles, there seems to be a clash of sorts among our fashionistas. It is the ugly confrontation of our stars seemingly wearing same clothes from same brand. If you thought money could buy you originality, think again.

The brand in question is Gucci. All of a sudden Gucci seems to become the brand our stars fall upon for their casual outdoor wear. Be it at the airport, events, performance or simply heading somewhere. They seem to want to flash the luxury brand’s logo for all these appearances.

Kareena Kapoor has long been hailed as Bollywood’s Gucci girl for her devout fondness for the brand’s tees but it seems like her Gucci pedestal is being crowded as more stars pick up the brand for their casual outdoor activities. Kareena and Ranbir even twinned with the same tee. Remember those days of having to wear the same clothes as your sibling? The Kapoors want to replicate it in adulthood.

Arjun Kapoor and director Karan Johar may not be related by blood but that is not stopping them from flaunting identical hoodies.

Same was the case with Neha Dhupia and Anushka Sharma. While Anushka headed to the airport in a floral Gucci tee, Dhupia attended a Vogue event in the same and even posed with Deepika Padukone for the shutterbugs.

Another star who seems to have taken a liking for the brand is Diljit Dosanjh. The star has donned several of the brand’s tee but has managed to buy ones different from other stars.

Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan too has been seen wearing the brand, though in two different styles.

Despite the same tee nightmare, these stars continue to wear the same clothes just because it is Gucci. These tees might be worn by the dozens by our stars but they surely don’t come cheap. The price ranges between $480 and $890 which translates to Rs 30,000- 56,000 for a tee and over one lakh for a hoodie like Karan Johar’s.

But the dilemma looms large when it comes to one-of-a-kind clothing for Bollywood’s celebs.