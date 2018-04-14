Boney Kapoor on Sridevi winning National award: I just wish she was here to see this

The 65th National Film Awards announced on Friday brought good news for several actors, directors and artisans of the film industry. The award which recognises meritorious work in the industry saw late superstar, Sridevi win. The actress was posthumously awarded Best Actress for her work in Mom. Her family was ecstatic and only wished she was with them to celebrate.

“Thank you. I just wish she was here today to see this,” the late actress’s husband and producer Boney Kapoor told PTI on her win. Her daughters, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor too chimed in on the happy occasion. They said, “We are overjoyed to know that the jury has conferred the best actor award to Sridevi for her performance in Mom. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a super wife and a super mom. It’s time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.”

The jury this year was headed by director Shekhar Kapur who had helmed Sridevi’s evergreen hit Mr. India. “It was not because of the relationship we shared but because she was the most deserving candidate for her portrayal in Mom,” Kapur told Hindustan Times. Other eminent jury members included screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Rumi Jaffrey, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla, lyricist Mehboob, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, and Tripurari Sharma.

At the age of 54, the actress passed away on February 24 this year due to accidental drowning in Dubai. She was given state honours during her funeral in Mumbai.