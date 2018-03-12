Boney Kapoor planning a documentary on late wife Sridevi?

The sudden demise of superstar Sridevi left Bollywood and the country with a deep void. As the industry tries to cope with her loss, the one truly missing her is her family. Her eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor turned 21 on Tuesday, 10 days after her mother’s demise. Her birthday celebrations remained somber. As the family tries to overcome the loss, Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor is said to be planning to make a documentary on his late wife’s life as a tribute to the immense cinematic work she has left behind.

“It will be a kind of one-stop visual legacy on her life and cinema, with the rarest of rare footage and voices of everyone who mattered in her life. Boney is very disturbed by what he considers untruths that are being spread about his wife’s death. As far as he’s concerned, they had a perfect marriage. He spends a lot of time now reliving their golden moments together,” a source told Asian Age. He also added that the project will be helmed by Boney’s close friend Shekhar Kapoor.

The actress’s demise was confirmed by Sanjay Kapoor late on February 24 following which the family had to undergo tumultuous procedures to secure her body from the Dubai government where she was attending her nephew’s wedding. The actress died due to accidentally drowning in her bathtub. Her cremation took place in Vile Parle in the presence of her family members on February 28. She was given state honours and was wrapped in tricolor before her cremation.