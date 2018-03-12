Boney Kapoor requests for privacy for Janhvi and Khushi to grieve

When you lose someone close to your heart, grieving becomes a very personal and private experience. But as a celebrity, privacy and personal space are a rare find. Today as Bollywood grieves the loss of superstar Sridevi, her family can only pray for privacy to mourn in peace. Soon after the last rites of the actress was concluded, her producer husband Boney Kapoor took to social media to put out a message to his followers. While he spoke of the greatness of his wife, the core request in the letter was to ask for the paparazzi to cut some slack for his grieving daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.
February 28, 2018Calling Sridevi the axis of their lives, Boney went on to explain how he and his family dearly miss her but now the family is going to focus on the upbringing of Khushi and Janhvi. Sridevi’s funeral took place exactly a week before Janhvi’s 21st birthday. As the eldest daughter, she shared a very special bond with her mother and often made public appearances with her.
A similar letter was posted by Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor too, requesting for privacy for the grieving family. They all highlighted the strong bond they shared with the actress.
🙏 The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well. The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone — be it her many colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world. This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother... a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone. Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts. Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them. To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect.
The actress’ demise was confirmed by Sanjay Kapoor late Saturday following which the family had to undergo tumultuous procedures to secure her body from the Dubai government. The actress was in Dubai with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Sridevi is reported to have died due to accidentally drowning in a bathtub. Her cremation started at 5:30 pm in Vile Parle amidst tearful cries of family and friends.
