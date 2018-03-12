Boney Kapoor requests for privacy for Janhvi and Khushi to grieve

When you lose someone close to your heart, grieving becomes a very personal and private experience. But as a celebrity, privacy and personal space are a rare find. Today as Bollywood grieves the loss of superstar Sridevi, her family can only pray for privacy to mourn in peace. Soon after the last rites of the actress was concluded, her producer husband Boney Kapoor took to social media to put out a message to his followers. While he spoke of the greatness of his wife, the core request in the letter was to ask for the paparazzi to cut some slack for his grieving daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.

Calling Sridevi the axis of their lives, Boney went on to explain how he and his family dearly miss her but now the family is going to focus on the upbringing of Khushi and Janhvi. Sridevi’s funeral took place exactly a week before Janhvi’s 21st birthday. As the eldest daughter, she shared a very special bond with her mother and often made public appearances with her.

A similar letter was posted by Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor too, requesting for privacy for the grieving family. They all highlighted the strong bond they shared with the actress.

The actress’ demise was confirmed by Sanjay Kapoor late Saturday following which the family had to undergo tumultuous procedures to secure her body from the Dubai government. The actress was in Dubai with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Sridevi is reported to have died due to accidentally drowning in a bathtub. Her cremation started at 5:30 pm in Vile Parle amidst tearful cries of family and friends.