Boney Kapoor's open Bollywood invitation to Thala Ajith

April 10 2019

By now it is well known that Thala Ajith’s next film Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil adaptation of the cult Hindi courtroom drama Pink, one that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Shraddha Srinath takes on the role made memorable by Taapsee in the original. H Vinoth is directing the film and he has seemingly made the film palatable to local Tamil sensibilities. The film’s shoot has been completed and post-production processes are being done in earnest right now. The producer of Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney Kapoor has tweeted that he is really impressed with Ajith’s performance in the film and that he wishes that the star does a Hindi film soon. This tweet has gone instantly viral and shows the extent to which the producer is happy with his star’s performance.

Ajith would be doing his next film (his 60th) also for Boney Kapoor, as reported earlier. Will the producer make it as a grand Tamil - Hindi bilingual and fulfill his wish? We have to wait and watch for that.

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) 10 April 2019

Nerkonda Paarvai also has popular Bollywood names such as Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin in its cast list. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja who has added a couple of songs to the film’s flow along with his background score. Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography. Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to release on August 10th, ahead of Independence Day. The film is expected to take a gargantuan opening like all Thala films unfailingly do!