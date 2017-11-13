Bose: Dead/Alive, Rajkummar Rao continues to stun in the second trailer

Subhash Chandra Bose had a huge role to play in India’s freedom struggle but little has been done theatrically to depict his contribution to the country. The probable reason behind the silence over his role could be that the legend was a mystery. That same mystery surrounding the man is exactly what will come to life in ALTBalaji’s web-series Bose: Dead/Alive starring Rajkummar Rao, whose second trailer has been released.

Rao, who is at his cinematic best with the success of Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and currently gearing up for Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, has extensively prepared for the role of Bose. He even went half bald and physically transformed himself to fit into the role more convincingly.

The second trailer explores more of Bose’s mystic personality, his hideouts and how he became the biggest threat to the British. The trailer opens up with Bose meeting Hitler, drawing parallels with his own life when he says, “A fake Hitler has an image to maintain but the real one does not care.” The trailer also gives us glimpses of Bose’s German wife and the political climate of pre-independent India.

The show will be released on ALTBalaji, backed by Ekta Kapoor. It has been directed by Pulkit and has Hansal Mehta. The web-series also stars Sanjay Gurbaxani, Surendra Rajan, Patralekha, Naveen Kasturia and Anna Ador, and will begin streaming from November 20.