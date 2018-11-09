Bowled! KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to sip Koffee on Karan Johar’s talk show

Karan Johar’s hit talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ is all about spicy and juicy revelations and the show will now have a sporty twist. After celebs like Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar-Ranveer Singh gracing the couch, it will now be Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul sipping the coffee on the show.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul made it official that the duo are going to be part of the show as the two shared pictures on their Instagram posing with KJo. The most interesting point to consider here is that the show has always revolved around stars from Bollywood and now will see two handsome hunks from the sports industry.

View this post on Instagram Brew-Mance ☕️🤗 @karanjohar @hardikpandya93 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Nov 9, 2018 at 2:35am PST

Are you wondering why two bachelors from the cricket field are on a gossip show? Karan Johar knows it all! Rumour has it that KL Rahul was in the news for romancing actress Nidhhi Agerwal. However, the much-hyped love saga got all dimmed when she bro-zoned him in her Insta stories. Talking about the all-rounder Hardik Pandya, he was rumoured to be dating Elli AvrRam for a while and was later linked to Urvashi Rautela.

Looks like some locker-room revelations will be heard when the players grace the couch. So are you excited for it? We are for sure!