Brad Pitt goes all out to secure a seat for GOT screening beside Emilia Clarke

Thought you were the biggest Game of Thrones fan? Well there is one man on earth who is beating you at the fandom race with his money, Brad Pitt to be precise. The star reportedly bid $120,000 to be able to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke. Unfortunately, he was outbid in the end.

Pitt was present at Sean Penn’s silent auction annual gala for Haiti, held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California. The item being auctioned was an opportunity to watch an episode with the mother of dragons who was herself present at the auction along with co-star Kit Harrington. The bid started at $20,000 but slowly increased. Pitt stepped in the race by bidding $80,000, increasing it to $90,000. He finally pushed it to $120,000 when the King of the North, Kit Harrington said he would join the screening as well. But that was not enough, as Pitt was outbid by a super fan who stole the deal at $160,000.

The proceeds of the money will help support the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations. The event hosted by Penn, CAA’s Bryan Lourd and Sean and Alexandra Parker was also attended by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Lena Dunham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Segel, Connie Britton, Patricia Arquette, Mark Burnett, Roma Downey and Leonardo DiCaprio, who was honored for his work combating climate change. The $5000-a-plate dinner raised nearly $4 million for several organizations.

Despite losing the bid for Game of Thrones, Brad Pitt did win another bid of $40,000 to get an NBA weekend experience with the San Antonio Spurs including tickets to a game, a ride on the team’s plane and VIP seats to the team’s practice and game in Texas.