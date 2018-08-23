Brahmastra OR Kesari: I-Day dilemma for KJo

Karan Johar is one of the busiest men in Bollywood as he has been juggling between different careers simultaneously. From directing, producing, acting to hosting a chat show and his latest career choice as a radio jockey, Karan Johar is all over B-Town. On the work front, Karan is really doing good as his last release, Dhadak, was a box office hit. Further on, with films like Kalank, Kesari, Brahmastra and Takth, looks like KJo’s films are here to dominate the Hindi film industry. However, the filmmaker currently faces a grave dilemma over his two upcoming films, Kesari and Brahmastra.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar (whose last release - Gold - did good business at the box office) is now eyeing the 2019 Independence Day window for his next venture, Kesari. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The film was earlier slated to release during Holi, next year, but will be shifted to August as per Akshay’s demand and if rumours are to be believed, Karan Johar is alright with the actor's demands. There is, however, a catch as Karan had initially announced the release of Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra during the same time. The Dharma Productions head honcho is in dilemma over the two big films release dates.

Akshay Kumar is known to work in more than one film in a year has been persistent with his last few releases, specially when we talk about the Independence Day week releases. His films Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Gold (2018) have all released during the Independence day week and have done really good. It looks like Akshay seems to be liking this release window and wants his future films to follow suit.

Talking about Kesari, the film is an Indian period war drama film with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead whereas Brahmastra is a fantasy film and boasts stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It will be a tough decision for Karan Johar to choose between the films.