Abhishek Singh June 08 2019, 1.08 pm June 08 2019, 1.08 pm

Unarguably, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talented actors of Bollywood and it will be a delight to see these two in one frame in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is set to release later this year. Both Ranbir and Alia have openly accepted their affair and it’s been over a year that they are in a steady relationship. After wrapping the abroad schedule of the film, the team is busy canning the domestic schedules. They are in Varanasi to shoot for a major portion of the film. Well, the shooting is on, but Alia and Ranbir are making the best of this visit by exploring the holy city.

In a recent viral picture shared by the fan clubs, we see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing with the fans after their visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. In the picture, we Alia Bhatt in a yellow suit while Ranbir is in a white shirt with a rudraksha mala. Looks like the two prayed for the success of their first film together.

Alia and Ranbir ever since they have publically accepted their relationship, have never shied away from getting clicked together. They have been spotted together holding hands on numerous dinner and movie dates along with the family members. Alia even flew to New York to be with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and recently there were various reports of the couple moving in together in a flat in Mumbai.