Abhishek Singh June 27 2019, 7.23 pm June 27 2019, 7.23 pm

Thursday evening in Mumbai saw the Mumbai Police file an FIR against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi for rape at the Versova Police Station. This was less than 24 hours after a Mumbai court had summoned Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in a defamation case filed by Pancholi on Tuesday. While the next hearing for that case is July 26, Aditya is now facing an FIR of his own under sections 376 (rape), 328 (drugging with the intention of rape), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongfully restraining a person), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (intimidation) of the IPC.

In.com reached out to Kangana Ranaut for a statement. The actress was at the censor meeting of Mental Hai Kya and refused to comment on the proceedings. “Since the matter in court and is being handled legally, I have no comments on this,” she said. Aditya Pancholi, too, was unavailable for comment with his legal team telling us that they would soon be releasing a statement.

This is a developing story.

According to PTI, two summons each have been issued against Ms Ranaut and Ms Chandel in four separate defamation cases filed by Mr Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab. The summons against Kangana Ranaut is based on interviews she gave in 2017; those against Rangoli Chandel are based on her tweets, news agencies report. Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi allegedly dated some years ago, after which she has accused him of assault.

On March 25th, 2019 Pancholi received a letter from the Versova police station in Mumbai. Rangoli had filed a complaint of abuse and assault against him. According to Pancholi, it was a ploy to pressurise him to retract his defamation case.