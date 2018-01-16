Breathe easy? R Madhavan has other plans for his debut web-series

R Madhavan started his career with television, this time too he is making a different debut in digital fiction. Maddy launched the first trailer of Breathe in Mumbai on Tuesday and spoke at length about the new avenue. And while it was a press conference to talk about the web series, Madhavan used the stage to promote another project that he was going to be a part of.

“After having spent substantial time in the industry, I think the time has come for me to take the next step. I will produce a biopic this year but I cannot share details of it yet,” said the 47-year-old actor sporting a salt and pepper stubble.

Stepping into a new medium of entertainment wasn’t easy for Maddy who has done close to 50 films in both Hindi and Tamil cinema. “This long form of films is tedious. There would be days when I would be marking on my script where I left off and where I will have to begin the next day, keeping in mind the type of editing that will go in between the shots,” said the star referring to the 47 days long shoot for the psychological crime thriller.

In Breathe, Madhavan plays the part of a father who turns into a murderer of enlisted organ donors in search for blood for his ailing son. His son, played by Atharva Vishwakarma, has the rare AB negative blood group.

The actor who had simultaneously been shooting for crime thriller, Vikram Vedha and web-series, Breathe, said, the instant character switches would be something he would never attempt again. “For one part I was this idealistic alpha male fighting crime and in another one I was a dark silent character committing crime,” said the star. However, he is still grateful that after 20 years in the industry, he still gets to play lead roles.

Breathe, produced by Amazon Prime Video is an eight episode series directed by Mayank Sharma. The first three episodes of the series will be launched on January 26 followed by a weekly release of the remaining episodes. This will be Amazon’s second web-series in India and will be launched in three different languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.