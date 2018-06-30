Bring them back! Indian shows from the 90s that desperately need to return!

90s kids enjoyed the best childhood in terms of indoor and outdoor entertainment. I mean, look at the kids these days! They really have no option to choose from when they switch on the idiot box. Back then, we had such amazing options because content was good. There was no unwanted drama or negativity and the series had a feel-good factor about them. While, the era has long gone and times have changed, we still wish and pray that these serials are brought back on the small screens in their raw form. Let's take a walk down memory lane and look at some of the best TV series that made our childhood memorable!

Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993)

Clearly, a classic in every sense, this was one of the best comedy serials in those days. It portrayed three different generations of the Dewan family and their relationships. With actors like Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Navin Nischol and Sushma Seth, the show had its sets of idiosyncrasies in place.

Hum Paanch (1995)

If Dekh Bhai Dekh provided you dollops of entertainment, Hum Paanch wasn’t far behind. A family which had a nagging wife, five dysfunctional daughters, a talking portrait of the first dead wife and a husband who has an insanely crazy time surviving in a female-commanded house. This was another comedy serial that had us laughing through our childhood.

Hip Hip Hurray (1998)

A show that was relatable to every teenager as it lent focus on how life looks like for teenagers in a senior secondary school. With studies, exams, dating, affairs and heartbreaks, the serial portrayed teenagers’ problems in a light-hearted manner.

Just Mohabbat (1996)

A cute show about a coming-of-age lad Jay whose relationship with his family, friends and a friendly ghost had us glued to our TV sets.

Tu Tu Main Main (1994)

While today, we have all sorts of melodramas happening between saas-bahus, back then, a show like Tu Tu Main Main showed us the comical side of the saas-bahu saga. A dominating mother-in-law Reema Lagoo and her bahu Supriya Pilgaonkar indulged in bitter-sweet arguments which won our hearts.

Movers and Shakers (1997)

This show hosted by Shekhar Suman had an international feel to it, what with its satirical kind of content which had stand-up comedy, a chat session with a celebrity and also the fact that Suman was a fabulous host who poked fun of his guests. And yes, there was a band too, to add to the fun!

Boogie Woogie (1996)

This was a first-of-its-kind dance show conceptualized by Javed Jaaferi and Ravi Behl for kids. With no added drama or sobbing background story of the contestants, this show was purely about talent.

Shaktimaan (1997)

Mukesh Khanna had a crazy amount of fan following back then, when he became the savior, the superhero for all children. Shaktimaan was one of the coolest superheroes for us back then, and many of us even had bought his costume secretly.