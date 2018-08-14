Brother No. 1 Arjun Kapoor to miss this year's Rakshabandhan

2018 has been a mixed year for Arjun Kapoor both on a personal and professional front. The actor has two big releases, but on the personal front, it’s been a roller coaster ride for him and the family as they had to go through a lot with the sudden demise of actress Sridevi and then Sonam Kapoor’s grand marriage. Now Arjun is all set to miss a festival his sisters have been really looking forward to.

Rumour has it that the actor will be missing this year’s Rakshabandhan because of his work commitments. Arjun, who is onboard for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namaste England and now India’s Most Wanted, has been juggling a lot between his projects. The actor wrapped the first schedule of director Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted in Mumbai recently. And now he will be leaving for Nepal to finish the second schedule and hence he will be giving Rakshabandhan a miss this year.

In the past, the actor might have missed the festival, but this year it was special for him as he would have celebrated it with his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor for the first time.

Earlier during the trailer launch of Dhadak, while the entire Kapoor khandaan stood by Janhvi, Arjun missed it because of work commitment. But he made it up with an emotional post.

Well we all know that the actor shares a very good bond with his sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi and doesn’t need a day to celebrate the same. Stay tuned to in.com for more such scoops.