Bryan Adams tastes Delhi pollution with spooky experience

International singer Bryan Adams is currently in the country. His concert in NCR created quite a stir on Sunday. The singer's concert was held Gurugram and by singing his famous Summer of 69, Bryan kept everyone on their toes. What caught everyone’s attention was the picture posted by Adams himself that highlighted the city’s pollution problem.

While Bryan seemed amused by seeing himself as his caption read “New Delhi, India you were incredible tonight. In this photo, if you look carefully you can see my shadow silhouetted in the dust and smoke of the venue over the audience. I’ve never seen that before. Magical India. Namaste”

The picture showed a ghost-like figure above the concert-goers holding their phone lights. this picture was taken by Adams at Leisure Valley Park in Gurgaon, south-west of Delhi. It is a serious concern for the Delhi authorities to look into as the capital has been in news for its poor climate and dust issues.

Adams is on a world tour, which means he will be visiting 66 cities across the globe under the banner of The Ultimate Tour.