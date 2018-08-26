Burglars attempt to rob Khalifa but Wiz off with nothing!

Singer Wiz Khalifa’s home had a break in at the wee hours of August 25. According to TMZ, the singer had a house sitter who managed to scare away the perps before they did what they came for. Sources from police told the publication that two men wearing hoodies broke into the house located in the San Francisco Valley.

Wiz Khalifa attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX

At around 4:45 am, one of Khalifa’s team members who was in the house heard a noise and investigated. That’s when the burglars bolted. Though the cops are still investigating, sources for the outlet report that nothing was stolen and some broken glass was the only damage they could inflict.

Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was performing at a tour in Texas when the incident occurred. The rapper has a five-year-old son, Sebastian, with his former wife and model Amber Rose.

Wiz Khalifa performs during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS

Of late, quite a few celebrities have suffered a similar instance. The Daily Mail Reports that 20-year-old Bella Thorne’s home was also broken into. Burglars tried to get inside the house by breaking a window. Reports also mentioned that John Mayers’ house too, had a break-in. Mayers’ bedroom window was smashed and the burglars stole property and musical equipment which is estimated to cost between $100,000 and $200,000.