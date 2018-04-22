Camera shy Sara Ali Khan revealed her special talent at a high profile wedding

Weddings are special occasions in Bollywood when celebrities get to let down their hair and enjoy every minute. The recent wedding of fashion designer Sandeep Khosla’s niece Saudamini Mattu was a star studded affair but it was more than just stars attending the event and looking pretty. They did more than that and social media has proof of the secret lives celebrities live behind the closed doors of high profile weddings. Yet to make her debut Sara Ali Khan leads one such secret life.

The usually camera shy Sara was seen dancing to Saath Samundar Paar during the party. She hit the floor with full gusto and her suave moves is sure to make any producer sign her up. She may be unwilling to make eye contact with the paparazzi in public, but at the party she danced without any inhibitions, revealing the true Bollywood side to her. Her thumkas and sultry expression only increase the anticipation for her fans to see her do the same on screen.

It was not just Sara who took to the dance floor, director turned producer Karan Johar did it too. He even danced to one of his hit film songs, Radha from Student of The Year. His slick moves on the dance floor were much welcomed. They even won over Jaya Bachchan. If you thought he could only be behind the camera, you couldn’t have been more wrong. Another unusual name seen on the dance floor was Shweta Bachchan, a close friend of the designer.

The evening was altogether a fun once with a few hidden talents surfacing from the attendees.