Cameron Diaz announces her retirement in the most natural way

Cameron Diaz has long been missing from the screen and she knows it. Being a true angel, she is far from being embarrassed of it as an actor. Instead she soldiered on to speak her mind and admit that she is semi-retired. She has now gone on to say that she is retired from her cinematic career completely.

The actress was speaking in the presence of her former co-stars, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The three had featured in 2002 American comedy The Sweetest Thing. While they were reminiscing about the film and commenting on their current status, each admitted to being semi-retired. To this Diaz added, “Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I’m down. I’m literally doing nothing.” When others to chimed her thoughts, she later added, “I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.” The conversation was based around if the three found time to catch up on each other.

Diaz was last seen in 2014 in Annie playing the role of Miss Harrington. Her illustrious career includes hits like What Happens In Vegas, My Bestfriend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, My Sister’s Keeper, Shrek and several others.

She is currently married to musician Benji Madden and published two books, The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time and The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body which larger talks of living life stress free. The actress had famously dropped makeup during the promotions of her book to spread the message of wellness.