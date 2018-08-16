Can Mini Mathur thaw the cold war between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan?

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, we all know it. The man has been ruling the box-office with his back to back hit films, Tubelight and Race 3 being an exception. The actor’s collaboration with director Kabir Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan went on to break many records in their respective release years. But their last outing Tubelight was a disaster at the box office. Ever since then there have been murmurs that things are not going well between Salman and Kabir. But the latter’s wife is trying to mend things between them.

Rumor has it that post the debacle of Tubelight, equation between Salman and Kabir changed drastically. Once good friend of Salman and also a close member of the Khan family, Kabir went missing from the social gatherings as the two had a fallout. But despite the outcome of the film, Kabir’s wife Mini shared a cordial relationship with Salman and his family and was even seen hosting the trailer launch event of Salman’s upcoming production venture, Loveratri. And now we hear that Mini has been trying to mend ways between Salman and Kabir. Even though they don’t collaborate professionally, but Mini wants them to at least rekindle their friendship.

Talking about Tubelight, the film is an adaptation of the 2015 American film Little Boy and is set in the 1960’s. As Salman was the film’s producer, post the poor show at the box office, Salman returned the distributors their amount, which was a first in Bollywood.

Well we just hope Mini is successful in her attempt and things go back to normal between Kabir and Salman just like the good old days. Stay tuned to in.com for more such scoops.