Cannes 2019: AR Rahman makes it to the red carpet along with his wife Saira Banu

Rushabh Dhruv May 15 2019, 10.39 pm May 15 2019, 10.39 pm

Cannes Film Festival 2019 has finally kick-started at the French Riviera and fans have been waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars looking ravishing on the red carpet. Apart from Mallika Sherawat, none of the Indian beauties have sashayed down the red carpet yet. While we can’t wait to get a glance at Bollywood divas and their exquisite outfits, ace singer AR Rahman has already arrived at the gala event and he is not solo. Rahman's plus one at the film festival is none other than his wife Saira Banu.

The music maestro took to his Instagram account and posted a series of photos which sees him posing with his wife. It was just a day back when the singer shared a photo of himself from France enjoying his Iftar meal and breaking his Ramzan fast. In the latest pictures, we see AR Rahman at his suited booted best, while his wife is seen in a glittery outfit.

Have a look at the pictures posted by AR Rahman below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arrahman on May 14, 2019 at 4:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arrahman on May 14, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

AR Rahman has been a regular guest at international events. The actor also attended the Oscars and Grammys earlier this year. When at the Academy Awards earlier in February, Rahman posted a lot of pictures on his Instagram straight from the Oscars red carpet. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arrahman on Feb 24, 2019 at 4:37pm PST

Cannes Film Festival 2019 will go on till May 25. Apart from Hollywood beauties, just like the past years, Bollywood babes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be marking their entries at the French Riviera this year too. Talking about some of the films that will be screened at this year’s event, the list comprises of The Dead Don’t Die, Little Joe, Sorry We Missed You, Atlantics, Rocketman, Diego Maradona, Too Old To Die Young, Parasite, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and others.

MCU recently launched the Indian Marvel Anthem featuring the legend AR Rahman. Composed by Rahman, the two minutes-forty five seconds video features the singer walking down colourful streets and urging people to stand together and gear up for the big battle against Thanos. "Roke na rukenge aaj toh yaara... Taiyaar ho!" is the hook-line of the track which reveals that the Avengers are coming to take down Thanos.

The video uses a montage of various scenes from Avengers: Infinity war, aptly blended with Rahman’s powerful and touchy lyrics and the catchy beats. There could be no better recap, we can say! It concludes with the core Avengers team - Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Thor and Black Widow appearing with their new white outfits. A glimpse of them was showcased in the trailer of Endgame too. However, for fans who are not used to seeing these superheroes in a Hindi video, may find this song a bit comical!