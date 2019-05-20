Cannes 2019: Hina Khan getting mocked for her appearance benefits her film, here's how

Subhash K Jha May 20 2019, 10.18 am May 20 2019, 10.18 am

Television’s popular star Hina Khan has a lot to be thankful for, to entertainment journalist and editor of a magazine, Jitesh Pillai. His disparaging tweet about Hina’s presence at the Cannes film festival has generated the kind of indignant furore that most celebrities hope and pray for. In what he thought to be a cleverly condescending crack at a television actress (hence according to him not worthy of being at Cannes) Pillai tweeted, "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?" This comment was accompanied by a picture of Hina Khan posing at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Now, because of one star-stuck elitist entertainment journalist, everybody is rooting for Hina Khan. Back home in Mumbai, the entire television industry has risen in one voice to support Hina’s right to be at the prestigious film festival. There is also the debate on how much a stepmotherly treatment the television stars are given vis-à-vis their big-screen counterparts. Then there is Salman Khan himself. He has tweeted in support of Hina Khan and against Pillai’s ridiculous remark. Looking at the bright side of the story, this controversy helped Hina gain mileage at Cannes and she has been ruling the headlines for her fabulous appearances.

Filmmaker Rahat Kazmi who accompanied Hina to Cannes with their collaborative film titled Lines is a regular visitor at Cannes. Last year he was at the film festival with his film Lihaaf based on the life of author Ismat Chugatai. None of his films have generated as much curiosity as garnered by Lines. Says Rahat from Cannes, “It is amazing. The interest that Hina and our film together have aroused is unsurpassed by any of my earlier entries at Cannes.” He admits the tweet by Pillai did the trick.

“But no one had planned it that way. We didn’t know Hina would get insulted in this manner, and that her insult would invite so much wrath from her fans, colleagues, well-wishers,” says Rahat adding that his film Lines would be Hina’s big launch into Bollywood. In defence of the television fraternity, it must be said that some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry have come from the small screen. Entertainers like Shekhar Suman, Ronit Roy, Amar Upadhyay, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Kapil Sharma are products of television. Hina Khan is all set to make the transition from television to movies.

And yes, Rahat Kazmi promises to shoot his next film with Hina Khan in Chandivali Studio. That’s a promise and not a threat.