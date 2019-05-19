Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas paint the carpet 'white' with their love

Divya Ramnani May 19 2019, 11.24 am May 19 2019, 11.24 am

The ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival is oozing romance, all thanks to power couple - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - who have been hitting the headlines with their oh-so-adorable PDA. At the third day of Cannes, both Priyanka and Nick made a stylish entry as they arrived hand-in-hand at the red carpet. Looking at their pictures, it won’t be wrong to say that these two are yet to move on from their fairytale-like wedding. We aren’t complaining though!

The Bajirao Mastani actor, as usual, took to her social media and gave us a glimpse of herself along with hubby Nick Jonas on the red carpet. To make their first appearance as a couple on the red carpet, a little more memorable, both Nick and Priyanka were all colour coordinated in white. The former Miss World looked stunning in a ruffled off-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown, which she accessorised with diamond jewellery and completed her look with a ponytail. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was at his dapper best in a white suit. The couple surely complemented each other.

Have a look at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Mon amour A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 18, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

Nick, for the gentleman he is, also carried the umbrella for his ladylove since it was raining at the French Riviera. Here are the pictures:

View this post on Instagram Mon amour A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 18, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

Well, this is PeeCee’s debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and she seems to have passed the test, thanks to her breathtaking red carpet choices. The actor started it out with a sparkly red and black off-shoulder gown which had a thigh-high slit and a long train, and she paired it with the stunning Chopard Jewels.

Here is the picture:

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 16, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, too, walked the red carpet. Now, we wait for the Cannes’ queens Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to own it!