Cannes 2019: Vignesh Shivn meets his idol Quentin Tarantino at Cannes Film Festival

Although this year the Cannes Film Festival has only seen one Indian film, our actors and actresses are making sure that they represent our country at the biggest international Film Festival in the world. While Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others made their way to Cannes our very own Vignesh Shivn also reached there, all the while missing his beau Nayanthara. Vignesh looked dapper posing on the red carpet and he has also been posting pictures from the event! Among Western celebrities, he met Rush Hour actor Chris Tucker and DJ Paul Oakenfold, he also took pictures with our very own people AR Rahman, Rajiv Menon and Anurag Kashyap.

But it's not just that... Vignesh also met one of Hollywood’s most famous directors of all time, the one and only Quentin Tarantino. Vignesh obviously could not contain his excitement seeing this highly acclaimed director. He posted a selfie with him and wrote that he finally got to meet the legendary director and he also shook hands with him and shared a few words. Well, that’s the dream of every film lover, right? For those who do not know, Quentin Tarantino is currently in Cannes to premiere his extremely anticipated film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The film is also a part of the competition category at the film festival.

Me at the moment 🥳😆🎉 From finding out his name on the star walk to shaking hands wit him and telling my name! Thanking the universe for such a nice moment 🥳🥳 :) now gearing up to watch the film #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @Festival_Cannes #CannesFilmFestival2019 😇😇🌞 pic.twitter.com/jwaWwnSovp — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) May 21, 2019

Currently, Vignesh Shivn is busy with his next directorial SK17, the seventeenth project of Prince Sivakarthikeyan. This movie is to be produced by Lyca Productions and the announcement itself has made fans quite happy! Reports have been stating that it may be a sci-fi film or that it would revolve around technology. SK17 is expected to go on floors by July this year and be ready to hit the screens in 2020. The makers are yet to reveal further details about this film.