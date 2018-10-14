Captain America's last words are stupid says Chris Evan

In what can be called one of the saddest news for all the Captain America fans, the Marvel superhero, the first Avenger will be making his last appearance on the silver screen in May 2019. In last few weeks there were many rumours claiming that Evans' character will be coming to an end. The actor himself has cleared the rumours in his latest interview.

While attending the ACE Comic-Con, this weekend, the actor said that the final line he spoke as Captain America was nothing special. "It was something really stupid, it was something really dumb. Which I also probably can’t give away,” Evans said. While he refused to give any big spoilers, he did reveal some details, “Well, you know, it was reshot, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need. It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line."

Well, this surely comes out as a major disappointing news for all the Captain America fans. Earlier Chris Evan’s took to Twitter and shared the news about the last shot of Captain America through an emotional post where he had thanked everyone for the character.