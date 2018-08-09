Cardi B's latest post is NSFW!

It’s been almost five weeks since Cardi B welcomed her first daughter Kulture, into the world and like many new moms, Cardi is surely not among the lot. The young rapper who was quite vocal on Instagram that she is having a hard time dealing with an influx of postpartum emotions, has recently posted something very much hilarious on social media.

The 25-year old artist took to her Instagram and posted a photo where we see her relaxing on a couch. But hey, that’s just not it, as there’s a lot more to the picture. Very evidently we see two flowery creations besides Cardi. One is a huge teddy bear made out of pink and white flowers and the other one is a flower themed creation which is maybe just customized for her and it reads ‘MILF’. If you don’t know what’s the full form of MILF, please open a new tab and Google it. And if you do, then well…

However, looks like it is the lack of sleep she's been getting recently which may have something to do with her wavering emotions as the tiny tot has been keeping her up all night long. But, let such funny and bold posts keep on pouring Cardi!