Caught on cam: Salman Khan, Aaditya Thackeray, Arjun Kapoor in the list of traffic fine offenders

Break a traffic rule and an e-challan will follow. But what next! Well, don't pay the fine and get enrolled in the list of traffic fine offenders. Not an achievement though. Stars like Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and many others have managed to bag a place in this list.

A report in Mumbai Mirror mentions how these stars have been issued an e-challan for either of the violations such as speeding, jumping the signal, driving into no-entry zones, and not halting in front of zebra crossings. Going by the report, Salman Khan has been dragged in this list because of his brother Arbaaz Khan who failed to pay Rs 4,000 fine.

On the other hand, a car used by Aaditya Thackeray with number plate MH 02 CB 1234, has been marked in six cases of traffic rules violation and he owes Rs 6,000 as fine to the traffic police.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he has three cases of speeding against him, for which he has been issued an e-challan. The report claims that Arjun's team immediately paid the fine as soon as this list of traffic fine offenders came to their notice.

Comedian Kapil Sharma who is battling depression and is not in town these days has Rs 2000 fine to be paid for violating traffic rules. In all, the transport department is to recover Rs 119 crore from all the offenders.